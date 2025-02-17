Residents rescued from homes after Southwest Detroit neighborhood has extreme flooding

SW DETROIT (WXYZ) — A neighborhood in Southwest Detroit is flooded after a water main break and its wreaking havoc on residents.

7 News Detroit is on the scene as residents had to be evacuated from their homes. Many residents called 7 News Detroit this morning reporting they were stuck inside their homes as they filled up with water.

Large water main break floods street in Southwest Detroit

This is happening in the area of Rowan and Green streets. Our crews on the scene saw residents – including kids – being evacuated by sitting in the front of a bulldozer.

We spoke with two women who were searching for a solution. They have four kids between the ages of 4 and 13 in their home. The kids are safe, but one woman we spoke to said the water rose to their beds while they were sleeping.

"It was coming in really, really fast," the woman told us. "It has gone up to the first floor already...it's way too cold, I tried going in the water but I couldn't, it froze my legs up.

"It felt like Titanic," the woman continued. "Like pins and needles and burning, I've never felt pain like that before."

Residents we spoke to say they noticed the water main break around 3 a.m. Some said they looked out their windows and saw debris floating down the streets. Another man we talked with said he had to wade through the icy water to get to his car.

"My car is little, so I’m worried about my car and I go out and I don’t have any rain boots," said Roberto Camacho, who lives on Army Street. "I noticed it was really bad when one of the officers drove through and their car was just like flooded from - you couldn’t even see the wheels."

"It was like 3 in the morning when I woke up. My friend called me and she said she was stuck over there," said Diego Hernandez. "She got stuck, she can't get out because her basements flooded...The waters getting deeper and some of the car lights are completely covered by water"

You can see from the video above that Green Street is underwater, along with three other streets that branch off of it. This water comes up to porches, even getting into people's basements.

Detroit Police have Green Street blocked off from Lexington to Lane Street. We saw the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department at the scene.

There is no word on how many people are impacted, or how long this will take to clear. Stay with 7 News Detroit throughout the day for updates to this story.

