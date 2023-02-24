Neighbors in Allen Park begin cleanup, power through second day of outage

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fallen trees, inoperable stop lights and downed wires remained throughout Allen Park days after a winter storm brought freezing rain and cold air.

Friday morning, Bernie Falahee joined neighbors to begin the cleanup process on his street.

"We were sitting in there watching the ice fall off the trees thinking is a tree going to fall next? You can see all of the limbs down Manor Avenue here," Falahee said as he pointed down the road.

Falahee says his power went out around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He says he and his family have been using their fireplace to keep warm.

"We’ve been sleeping in the living room there. Got my son, my wife and I and we were playing games last night and listening to music off the cellphone. Cellphone needs a charge though," Falahee said. "Yeah, it’s been interesting. We’re ready to get back to normal."

DTE Energy called the ice storm "historic" and compared the one-fourth inch of ice coating power lines to a baby grand piano hanging on the lines.

"I’ve been here 40 years, at least, and this is only the second time I can remember the power totally leaving," said Gerald Lafferty, who lives in Allen Park.

Lafferty says after power went out, he decided to stay with his son and grandson Thursday night.

"I have another son that doesn’t live too far, so maybe I’ll alternate the houses," Lafferty said jokingly. "I’m used to being out in the cold weather on occasion, but it’s still not fun."

As the weekend and more cold weather approaches, homeowners say they're concerned.

"Been here 20 years and this is the second ice storm we’ve had to sit through and the last one was three days. Maybe we’re going for another three," Maria Bizon said as she sat in her car Friday afternoon.

Bizon says she and her husband have been doubling clothing and blankets as the temperature in their home continues to drop.

"It’s going to stay cold and I don’t know what we’ll do, but we’ll see," Bizon said. "I have a little Chihuahua too, so anywhere I go, I’ll have to take the cage with me and take her too. And then my husband is with a walker, so I’d have to lug him too. So it’s a hassle."

Alexis Barack, who also lives in Allen Park, says her power went out then returned before going out a second time.

"It’s around 53 right now, so it’s pretty cold in there, but we’re keeping warm. Lots of blankets and just kind of moving candles around," Barack said. "Just doing our best with it. We’ve been reheating food on our stove. We’re lucky we have gas in our house."

While they await lineworkers to restore power, Barack says she and her family have been taking turns charging their phones in the car. She says the power outage is preventing her from charging her computer, however.

"I’m really worried from my end about how I have work and my school stuff and I can’t use my laptop right now and that’s been stressing me out a little bit," she said.

DTE says power should be restored to 95% of customers by Sunday, but homeowners are hoping to have lights on even sooner.

"We’ll just pray and wait. What are you going do? It’s Michigan," Bizon said.