Nessel: Man accused of killing Lansing 2-year-old to face trial on state level

LANSING, Mich. — The man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-smith over the summer will stand trial on the state level.

Wynter was found dead near a Detroit alley with a cord around her neck on July 5, investigators say. She was found after the suspect, 26-year-old Rashad Trice, reportedly stabbed the child’s mother and took off in her car with the toddler.

We’re told Wynter was found after a police pursuit stretched from Lansing to St. Clair Shores.

Trice was previously bound over on the federal level.

Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Trice waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He will be tried on the following 20 charges:



First-degree premeditated murder (x1)

Felony murder (x1)

Assault with intent to murder (x1)

First-degree criminal sexual conduct (x2)

Kidnapping (x2)

First-degree home invasion (x1)

Disarming a peace officer (x1)

Second-degree fleeing and eluding (x1)

Receiving and concealing stolen property valued between $1,000–$2,000 (x1)

Receiving and concealing stolen property (x1)

Unlawfully driving away in an automobile (x1)

Assault with a dangerous weapon (x1)

Resisting and obstructing causing injury (x1)

Resisting and obstructing (x3)

Domestic violence, second offense (x1)

Stalking (x1)

"Today’s development moves our prosecution closer to presenting evidence in open court and proving these charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” says Nessel. “Trice will stand trial facing 20 charges, including seven potential life-sentence offenses.”

Trice’s next court date has not been set. He is currently lodged at the Newaygo County Jail.