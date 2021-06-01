Nessel, Michigan State Police investigating Boy Scouts of America

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching a joint investigation between the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan State Police targeting the Boy Scouts of America.

The agencies are asking the public to report instances of abuse as they work to obtain information surrounding sex abuse allegations that came to light during recent civil litigation.

“My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations and I believe—with the public’s help—we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America,” Nessel said in a press release. “We stand ready to fight for those wronged by people they should have been able to trust."

“We’re pleased to partner with the Attorney General’s office on this important investigation,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “We understand the critical role our investigators will play in supporting survivors who may come forward in this case, and are prepared to leverage resources statewide to address any allegations we receive.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tips can be left anonymously.

