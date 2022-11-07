Nessel requests FDA approval for over-the-counter birth control pill

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is requesting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue an approval for the nation’s first over-the-counter pill for birth control.

In a joint letter signed by Nessel and 20 other attorneys general, the coalition says the pill’s approval would help curb health and financial complications resulting from unwanted pregnancies.

"This over-the-counter pill provides an important advancement in access to birth control for millions of women, especially Michigan women who, since the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, remain in a holding pattern with regard to their bodily autonomy," Nessel said. "Easier access to birth control is valuable for women's health and self-determination and I am proud to join my colleagues in asking the FDA to approve HRA Pharma's pending application to make an over-the-counter birth control pill."

We’re told Opill would be available without the need for prescriptions if approved by the FDA.

The coalition says Opill is safe and effective with reduced risk of blood clots, would eliminate obstacles in obtaining birth control and help serve vulnerable communities and low-income households.

The pill has received support from the American Medical Association, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Family Physicians, Nessel’s office says.

Read the full letter below:

