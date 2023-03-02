Nessel said she was a target of man charged for threats against Jewish state workers

A Michigan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly threatening to kill state employees who are Jewish, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court on Wednesday.

Jack Eugene Carpenter III, 43, from Tipton, was arrested and charged with making the threats through social media.

The threats were made under a Twitter account in mid-February, and he reportedly wrote, "I'm heading back to Michigan now threatening to carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is jewish in the Michigan govt if they don't leave, or confess, and now that kind of problem. Because I can Legally do that, right?"

On Wednesday morning, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was one of the people who was a target.

"The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter. It is my sincere hope that the federal authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials," she wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Carpenter allegedly wrote, "Any Jewish person holding a public office on my land after that time is subject to immediate punishment for their participation in an unlawful war of aggression using a biological weapon against me. You may leave, confess and resign to live a private life."

The FBI said Carpenter's mother called Michigan State Police after he requested money to come back from Texas, and said that she knew he had three handguns, a shotgun, and two hunting rifles.

Carpenter is charged with one count of transmitting an interstate threat.