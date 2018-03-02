Netflix debuts eight-part documentary series about Flint

Cloudy
(WXYZ) - A new Netflix documentary about Flint debuts Friday.
An eight-part series called "Flint Town" was filmed over the course of two years.
The documentary tells the story of Flint through the eyes of the city's police department.
Most of the series was filmed in 2016 when the city was thrust into the national spotlight due to the Flint Water Crisis.
Watch the trailer below:
