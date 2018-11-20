Netflix kids' show 'Motown Magic' is now streaming

(WXYZ) - Netflix is releasing a children's show that will feature a ton of Motown classics.

"Motown Magic," executive produced by Smokey Robinson, is now streaming on Netflix and has more than 50 newly recorded versions of classics from the iconic record label.

According to Deadline, the series follows Ben, an 8-year-old with a wild imagination who uses his magic paintbrush to bring the street-art decorating his city, Motown, to life.

Deadline reports that each episode features a plotline inspired by the themes and characters of a Motown classic by acts like Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, The Supremes and more.

Watch the trailer below: