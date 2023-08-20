Netherlands, Denmark to give F-16s to Ukraine, Dutch prime minister says

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands and Denmark will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine.

Rutte met with Zelenskyy at a Dutch air base on Sunday. The Dutch leader said the planes would be delivered once unspecified conditions are met.

The Netherlands on Friday said the United States had given its approval to deliver Dutch F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine's air force.

Ukraine has long pleaded for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge. It recently launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against the Kremlin's forces without air cover.