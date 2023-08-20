Watch Now
Netherlands, Denmark to give F-16s to Ukraine, Dutch prime minister says

Peter Dejong/AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, is greeted by Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The leaders met at a military air base in the southern Dutch city, a day after Zelenskyy visited Sweden on his first foreign trip since attending a NATO summit in Lithuania last month. On Friday, the Netherlands and Denmark said that the United States had given its approval for the countries to deliver F-16s to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Posted at 10:17 AM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 10:17:04-04

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands and Denmark will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine.

Rutte met with Zelenskyy at a Dutch air base on Sunday. The Dutch leader said the planes would be delivered once unspecified conditions are met.

The Netherlands on Friday said the United States had given its approval to deliver Dutch F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine's air force.

Ukraine has long pleaded for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge. It recently launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against the Kremlin's forces without air cover.

