'Never Forget Garden' blooming in Wyandotte for Veterans Day

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Volunteers in Wyandotte unveiled a "Never Forget Garden" at Oakwood Cemetery on Veterans Day as a living tribute to honor our veterans.

Peggy Antio with the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered people in the community Monday to check it out.

"I said we have to do something," Antio said. "Flowers are a language you can't hear, but they speak to your heart."

As a member of DAR, Antio said this project was personal.

"It just took off in my heart because I got thinking about my family in the military, and I can keep and remember them alive. And then I got thinking about all these graves that are marked unknown, unknown. Who's remembering them? Who's keeping their spirits alive?" Antio said.

She said this garden could not happen without volunteers and DAR members like Marilyn Golema.

"I love flowers, I love gardens and I love this country," Golema said.

DAR of Michigan State Regent Dawn Brady was also a big part of making it happen.

"It warms the heart. It brings it alive for us and it allows us to share with our communities our passion and how much we care," Golema said.

The small patch of land represents every branch of the military, as well as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Army veteran Thomas Shannon told us the local DAR volunteers did a great job.

"Hopefully, it will be something that people can come down and see and visit their service members that might be buried here or remember members of their family that might've served who are not here anymore," Shannon said.

"Right now, it may not look great because things are dying out, but our plans for next year is to make it more beautiful, add more flowers," Antio said.

The garden is meant to be a peaceful spot to remember those who fought for our country and those who are currently fighting. Antio is hoping the Never Forget Garden is around for years to come.

"This was a burning passion in me and I finally got one out here and I'm sure there's many more. I would like to see many more of these in the Downriver area," Antio said.