New 1,000-foot accessible boardwalk opens at Tahquamenon Falls State Park

(WXYZ) — A new 1,100-foot accessible boardwalk is officially open at Tahquamenon Falls State Park. The boardwalk now gives those using wheelchairs or other accessible devices a chance to see up-close views of the iconic Michigan waterfall.

According to the Michigan DNR, seeing the waterfall up close was impossible because of a 94-step staircase that led park visitors to a viewing platform.

“We heard time and time again from people that because of accessibility, they had never been to the brink, had never been able to feel that spray hit their face or smell the river,” Tahquamenon Falls State Park Manager Kevin Dennis said in a statement.

The new boardwalk now offers panoramic views of the Tahquamenon River before it rushes over the edge and drops 50 feet. The project to build the boardwalk took nearly two years.

“It’s really exciting to be able to open it to the public,” Dennis added. “The public has been so patient during these past few years of hard work by a lot of people to bring this project to life. It feels great to see it finished, and most importantly, it feels good to watch as people use the new boardwalk.”

This is the latest project at the state park to make it more accessible for all. In 2021, a Lower Falls boardwalk extension and island bridge were completed.

While the walk to the Upper Falls on the new boardwalk will be longer for visitors, the journey will be easier. DNR officials said that the walk could take about half an hour longer, depending on stops.

Visitors can use one of the park's available wheelchairs or track chairs, which are available at the park.