New $318M expansion at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital will feature all private patient rooms

(WXYZ) — Henry Ford Macomb Hospital is planning a major $318M five-story expansion, officials announced Tuesday.

The 225,000 square-foot addition will feature 160 private patient rooms. Inpatient units in the existing hospital will also be renovated to create private rooms.

The $318 million expansion and renovation represent the largest healthcare investment in the county’s history by a health system.

Henry Ford Health President and CEO Wright Lassiter III said the expansion represents the “culmination of a vision” of Henry Ford Macomb and community leaders.

“When I joined Henry Ford almost seven years ago, it was easy for me to see the passion and commitment of our Henry Ford Macomb hospital and community leaders. Through the years, they shared with me their broad vision for transforming healthcare for this community,” Lassiter said in a press release.

“Their confidence has been easily anchored by deep community connections, educational partnerships, treatment innovations and a tireless will to ensure great medical care and outcomes.”

Site work began April 5 and construction on the expansion is expected to be completed in 2023.

The health system said the project is being financed by Henry Ford capital funding and philanthropic donations. No CARES Act relief funding was allocated for the project.

“We are embarking on what I know will be the future of medical facilities not just for Macomb County, but also for the state of Michigan and nationally,” Riney said. “I was here when this hospital became a part of the Henry Ford family, and it has been my privilege to watch it continue to grow, flourish and innovate.”

The hospital will remain fully operational throughout the expansion and renovation. Other key highlights of the expansion and renovation include: