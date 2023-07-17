New affordable housing development, 'The Beauton,' coming to Detroit's North End neighborhood

(WXYZ) — A new mixed-use affordable housing complex will soon be coming to Detroit’s North End.

Mayor Duggan along with community leaders and Detroit developer Charles Dickerson III broke ground on the $7.3 million development on Monday.

It will be called “The Beauton” and it will reportedly bring another 29 units of new affordable housing to the city. Units will have rents based on 50-120% of the area median income and the other half at or below 80%.

“The Beauton Development not only creates new affordable housing units for residents and families, but it also showcases what is possible when developers of color are engaged and given an opportunity to participate in the revitalization of our neighborhoods,” said Council President Mary Sheffield in a press release.

The city reports that the affordability of the apartments is guaranteed for the next 12 years.

“North End has been seeing a lot of new investment and that can bring with it rent pressures for existing residents,” said Mayor Duggan in a news release. “The Beauton will bring 29 more units of much needed affordable housing to North End to help make sure residents of all income levels are able to live in a growing and thriving neighborhood.”

The development construction is anticipated to take about a year. Tenants are expected to be able to start moving in around the summer of 2024.

Funding for the project was made possible by the Detroit Housing for the Future Fund, Capital Impact Partners, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other sources, the city says.