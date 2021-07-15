New award will help increase high-speed internet access across Michigan

(WXYZ) — An additional $15.3 million in funding was awarded through the Connecting Michigan Communities grant program, which will support statewide projects that will increase high-speed internet access.

The 20 projects across the state will bring service to 6,700 locations.

"During my first days in office, I committed to working to increase high-speed internet availability, affordability, and adoption across our state," Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist said in a press release. "We will continue to invest in expanding infrastructure to allow all Michiganders the opportunity to access high-speed internet. The funding in the CMIC grant will increase access for families and better connect people, communities, and businesses across Michigan."

The CMIC grant program was established to expand broadband service to unserved areas in Michigan.

The funds will go towards projects that will expand broadband infrastructure across Michigan and provide access to high-speed internet for residents and businesses.

The first round of CMIC grant funds were announced in October 2020, with $11.9 million awarded to 10 projects and a second round of $1 million and an additional four projects was awarded in April 2021. Overall, the total grant funds awarded so far will impact more than 18,000 locations in Michigan and generate annual economic benefits that could exceed $32 million.