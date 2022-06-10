New Beaumont Hospital, Troy NICU offers families more space, privacy, comfort and innovation

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — For parents, like Melissa and Jeremy Livingston of Troy, getting pregnant was tough, but giving birth to their son, Roman Michael, at 34 weeks was a challenge they never expected to encounter.

“You never expect to end up in a pediatric ICU. That’s not a part of anyone’s labor and delivery plan,” Melissa said about delivering her son five weeks early at Beaumont's new NICU. “But, when it happens, the incredible staff here at Troy are ready. I can’t imagine going through something like this without them.”

Beaumont Hospital-Troy’s new, 15,000-square-foot Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is a welcome resource for parents of newborns facing medical challenges, like Livingston’s, who’s son, Roman Michael was the first baby transferred to the facility.

“This beautiful new space represents the culmination of a dream that started ten years ago,” said Dr. David De Witte, chief of Pediatric Services, Beaumont Hospital, Troy. “We are grateful to be able support our dedicated and compassionate, expert staff, with a thoughtfully designed, spacious and modern work environment, equipped with the latest technology to improve efficiency and patient care.”

The new, $8 million facility is three-times the size of the hospital’s previous NICU and provides patients and families with more privacy, comfort and the latest medical innovations. Each room features a window for natural lighting and parents are able to remain at their infant’s bedside 24/7. A transitional/training room provides parents the space and opportunity to learn how to care for their NICU baby. For parents who need additional support after their baby is released will also have the support and guidance of Beaumont Troy’s pediatric nursing team.

Born on May 28, Roman Michael was transferred to Beaumont Hospital-Troy’s new NICU on June 7.

“The best thing about the new NICU is the privacy,” Melissa said. “With the amount of time NICU families spend on the unit, it’s wonderful to be able to have a private conversation anytime we like. The window is another key feature. It overlooks the golf course and last night we saw the most beautiful sunset.”

The Beaumont Hospital-Troy NICU was made possible with a generous gift from Anthony and Marcia Battaglia.

“Children have always had a soft spot in our hearts,” Anthony Battaglia said of the generous donation. “Whether they are our own children, grands, or complete strangers. We have always felt the need to help them be the best they can be. And what better place to start than right at the beginning.”