New beer hall, coffee shop coming to Downtown Detroit with rotating chefs

A new beer hall, coffee shop and restaurant is set to open in the Financial District in Downtown Detroit this spring.

It's named The Social Brews, and it will feature 45 self-pour beer taps, a full bar, kitchen and coffee shop.

According to organizers, the kitchen will feature rotating chefs with an ever-changing menu. They are encouraging chefs to visit their website to put in a request.

They also say the spot will be a hub for live music and feature live performances throughout the week.

"We're thrilled to bring this unique and social concept to Detroit," said Nisharth & Sanjay, owners of The Social Brews. "Our goal is to create a space where people can come together to enjoy great food, drinks, and music, and socialize, all while supporting local talent and businesses."

The shop will be located at 211 Fort St. at the corner of Fort St. and Washington Blvd. near Huntington Place.

