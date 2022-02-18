New bodega coming to Detroit's Brush Park set to open in March

A new bodega coming to Detroit's Brush Park is expected to open next month.

The Brush Park Bodega is part of Bedrocks' City Modern development and is expected to be an all-in-one cafe, market, bar and bottle shop.

It will have a fresh market that is stocked with Michigan-made and locally sourced products, an onsite-prepared cafe with breakfast, lunch and dinner, a full service bar and more.

(Bedrock Detroit) A new bodega coming to Detroit's Brush Park is set to open in mid-March with a cafe, locally-sourced goods, a full bar and more.

“We’re excited to bring to Brush Park a local, convenient market with all the essentials, as well as exciting products from Detroit and Michigan vendors. Our goal with the concept was to make the entire shopping experience a whole lot more fun,” said Marcus Perez, Co-Owner/Founder of Brush Park Bodega. “As part of the Bodega’s development team and a Detroit resident as well, this project is especially meaningful to me, one that I’m sure will be a beneficial addition to the area.”

This is the first location and the ownership group is thinking of expanding the concept.

“Brush Park Bodega perfectly complements the progress made in City Modern,” said Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s Senior Vice President of Leasing. “Both the modern convenience and locally-sourced products will fill a missing gap in the neighborhood to support the growing number of residents.”

The bodega is expected to open in mid-March.



