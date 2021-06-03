New cafe coming to former Detroit Institute of Bagels space in Corktown

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new cafe will open up in the former spot of Detroit Institute of Bagels in Corktown.

James Oliver Coffee will open its flagship cafe in the space soon, according to the company's post on Facebook.

James Oliver Coffee originally began in New Hampshire in 1995 by James Oliver and his wife. In 2019, his daughter and son-in-law moved its operations to Detroit, according to the company's website.

Detroit Institute of Bagels shut down last year after serving Corktown customers for eight years due to difficulties with equipment and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Ben Newman listed the building and equipment for sale in September 2020.

