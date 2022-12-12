New cashless market at Hollywood Casino at Greektown will let you pay with handprint

(WXYZ) — A new market at Hollywood Casino at Greektown will let you shop and check out with just your handprint.

Market Express, the grab-and-go market, is powered by Amazon's Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One, the first time it is being used in Detroit.

Visitors will enter with their credit card or hover their palm over the Amazon One device when they walk in. As they make their selections, the Just Walk Out technology determines what they take or return to store shelves.

Then, either the credit card they inserted at the gate or their Amazon One ID will be charged for the items they took.

“At Hollywood Casino at Greektown, the customer experience is at the heart of everything we do, so being able to offer this innovative, convenient and seamless retail experience for our guests is certainly a win,” GM John Drake said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to work with Amazon to bring this cutting-edge technology to Detroiters for the first time.”

According to casino officials, the market will be part of the Monroe Market food hall which includes quick, casual dining options like 313 Burger and Pizza and Detroit Taco Company.