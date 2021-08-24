New Center icon Fisher Building up for sale

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's iconic Fisher Building is up for sale following a $30 million rehabilitation by the ownership group that bought the facility 6 years ago.

The historic Fisher Building is a Detroit gem!

“We are proud of the work that we have performed to preserve this important piece of Detroit’s history,” said Peter Cummings, executive chairman and CEO of The Platform, in a news release. “We have made significant investments to reposition this property as a first-class office building and community gathering space and have overseen a substantial increase in office and retail occupancy. As such, we feel the time is right to find the Fisher’s next steward.”

The Fisher Building has 505,000 square feet of office space, as well as 68,000 square feet of retail space. The sale also features 1,900 parking spaces with an attached parking garage.