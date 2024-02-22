Watch Now
New Chick-fil-A location set to open in downtown Detroit

Posted at 5:57 PM, Feb 22, 2024
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Chick-fil-A, the popular chicken sandwich chain, is opening a location in downtown Detroit.

The restaurant is set to open in the First National Building, according to a Bedrock Detroit spokesperson. It’s slated to open in May or June.

The new Chick-fil-A location is expected to seat 60 to 70 people in the approximately 3,500-square-foot restaurant. Chick-fil-A was represented by Iconic Real Estate in the deal.

There’s also a Chick-fil-A in the Detroit Medical Center and several others around metro Detroit.

New Chick-fil-A locations were also proposed in Canton Township in the area of I-275 and Ford Road and on the Detroit-Grosse Pointe border near Mack Avenue and Marseille Street. People living in both areas brought up traffic concerns.

