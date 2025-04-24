New cocktail bar with rooftop patio opens in Eastern Market

(WXYZ) — Pocket Change, a new cocktail bar with a rooftop patio, has opened in the former Collected Beer Bar space along Gratiot Ave. in Eastern Market.

Nelson Kazan, a bartender who has worked at popular Detroit spots like SheWolf, Flowers of Vietnam and The Apparatus Room, is behind the cocktail bar. It's located on the second floor at 1454 Gratiot Ave. and will include a rooftop patio.

According to Kazan, the bar aims to be a stylish but approachable nightlife destination. The only signage outside of the bar is a red neon sign that reads "Cocktails."

Inside, guests will see red walls, curtains and a dim candlelight setting with seating for up to 49 guests. Kazan partnered with designer Colin Tury on the design.

He said it will be a "completely different concept" from Collect, which is now located along Kercheval in Detroit's East Village neighborhood.

"I wanted to create a fun, upbeat bar where you can mingle, go on a date, meet friends, or connect with new people, all while enjoying a quality drink without having to wait for a table," Kazan said in a statement. "We’re all about a free-flowing, energetic environment driven by great music and great drinks."

The cocktail menu includes classics and inventive house creations. Signature drinks include the "Bingo Bango" which is a spicy tequila cocktail.

They also plan to host seasonal pop-ups on Sunday on the rooftop patio. Most recently, they collaborated with Mink Detroit for an oyster pop-up.

"I created Pocket Change as the place I'd want to spend my nights," Kazan added in a statement. "It's welcoming, stylish, and fun without any attitude. We're here to make people happy, serve incredible drinks, and keep the vibes just right."

The Pocket Change hours are: Thursdays from 7 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.