New coffee shop & cafe in Downtown Detroit pays homage to building's history

A new coffee shop and cafe coming to Downtown Detroit is set to open this spring.

The shop is called A.M. Buzz and will be located at 600 W. Lafayette, inside the Cambria Hotel, a historic building that was once home to radio station WWJ-AM.

According to co-owner Christopher Kouza, the cafe will offer fresh-brewed coffee, specialty drinks and a build-your-own breakfast sandwich option. There will also be grab-and-go salads, deli sandwiches and more.

"By incorporating our love for radio and the buzz it creates, we are excited to provide a place for the local community and visitors of Detroit to grab a breakfast and a coffee," co-owner Joseph Caradonna said.

According to the owners, people can place their orders in-store at self-serve kiosks or through the cafe's website. There will also be a walk-up window.

The cafe is planning to be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. A grand opening date is set to be announced in the coming weeks.