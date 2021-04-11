New Day Foundation for Families helps Macomb County Mother during cancer treatments

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit organization is stepping up in a big way to help local families as they battle cancer through the most difficult time in their lives. For Amanda Celeste and her family, receiving support during a battle with cancer has made a life-changing difference.

“I have 3 crazy kiddos. Love them to pieces," Celeste said. "A husband that’s extremely supportive and my rock. He is amazing.”

The speech pathologist, wife and mother from Macomb County says she was first diagnosed in 2014 and had successfully been treated, but years later cancer came back.

“In 2018, I got excruciating arm pain. It metastasized to my shoulder, hip and 8th rib," Celeste said. "It now classifies me as having metastatic breast cancer."

Facing more treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation at the University of Michigan hospital, Celeste, like many others, had to deal with added financial expenses.

At the same time, it was help from New Day Foundation For Families that she says lowered the stress of navigating treatment and bills when things got worse. She says, “They’re there to help, assist. They’ve helped with multiple mortgage payments.”

Kim Adams, a Fundraising & Development Executive with New Day Foundation For Families adds, “People have to realize when you’re diagnosed with cancer, your bills don’t just suddenly disappear. There’s no shame in that financial vulnerability and many of us on the staff have been where they are.”

If you need help during cancer treatments or have a desire to support the cause, visit the link below: https://www.foundationforfamilies.org/