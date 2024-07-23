New Democratic nominee will appear on Michigan ballots, AG & SOS confirm

The new Democratic nominee for president can appear on the ballot in Michigan this November, according to state officials.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a joint statement on Monday about the ballot access.

According to Benson and Nessel, presidential candidates are certified to appear on the general election ballot in Michigan as a result of their party's nominating convention.

WATCH: Whitmer says she’s focused on Michigan, ‘excited’ to see who Harris picks as running mate

Whitmer says she’s focused on Michigan, ‘excited’ to see who Harris picks as running mate

The Democratic National Convention is set for Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

Under Michigan Election Law, the name of a party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees must be delivered to the Department of State from the political parties within one business day of the conclusion of the party’s convention," Nessel and Benson said in a statement. "Beyond these requirements, the rules and regulations for nominating presidential candidates are governed entirely by the state and national parties."

Last week, Republicans officially nominated Donald Trump for president and Ohio Sen. JD Vance for vice president.

Though President Joe Biden won Michigan's Democratic primary in November, a new candidate will appear on the ballot after he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race over the weekend.

WATCH: What comes next for the Democrats after Biden bows out?

What comes next for the Democrats after Biden bows out?

“As planned and in accordance with state law, the Secretary of State will issue the formal call of the election by September 6, 2024 – 60 days before Election Day. Following that call, ballots will be printed and delivered on time to military and overseas civilians 45 days before the election as required by federal law," Nessel and Benson said in a statement.