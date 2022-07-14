New details released after 49-year-old woman shot, killed in Ray Township

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — New information has emerged about the shootout and murder in Ray Township that started late Wednesday night.

Kim Mollicone, 49, was killed in the shootout at a home on North Avenue near 29 Mile Road Wednesday night in Ray Township.

She was shot and died in a car in the driveway of the home.

She is listed as office manager for a business called State Barricades in Warren.

The Macomb County Sheriff says two men are in custody, a 46-year-old man from Washington Township and a 36-year-old man who lived in the home. The father of that man told 7 Action News that his son was shot in the upper leg and was treated at a hospital. He is now in custody at the Macomb County Jail.

The father said his son was using a grill outdoors when a car pulled up and the man inside started the altercation.

Several shots were fired in both directions. Bullet holes could be seen in a garage door and in the front brick of the house.

We are not releasing the names of the two men in custody because they are not charged with any crimes.

The investigation continues.

Two handguns were also recovered at the scene.

The sheriff says nine people were at the home at the time, including two children. A motive and who fired the fatal shot is not clear.

They said they are working to get a report to the Macomb County Prosecutor by Friday for possible murder charges.