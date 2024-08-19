New Detroit Lions exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum will have trophies, artifacts & more

The Detroit Historical Museum will unveil a new exhibition honoring the Detroit Lions this weekend, ahead of the NFL regular season.

It's called "Detroit Lions: Gridiron Heroes" and it will be a permanent exhibit supported by the Lions, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Gilbert Family Foundation and Visit Detroit.

The exhibit will include trophies from the Lions championship seasons in the 1930s and 1950s, historic uniforms, rarely-seen Lions artifacts from the team's archives and the hall of fame, a display featuring Lions hall of fame players and the team's new uniforms.

A special pop-up exhibit will also include artifacts from the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

People can also show off their best three-point stance and strike a pose in the exhibit, and get up close and personal with Lions artifacts.

“We couldn’t be prouder than to have the Lions’ team history highlighted at the Detroit Historical Museum as we launch the 2024-2025 season, “ said Emily Griffin, the senior vice president of marketing & brand for the Detroit Lions, said in a statement. “There’s something remarkable to uncover in every era and it was a lot of fun to pour through our archives looking for artifacts to share. We hope the fans will have just as much fun discovering them as we did.”

“There are few activities that bring people together like sports, which is why we’re so passionate about supporting this exciting new exhibit” said Laura Grannemann, the executive director of Gilbert Family Foundation, added. “It was an honor to play such a key role in the NFL Draft coming to Detroit and its success, both in downtown and across the neighborhoods. We know visitors will enjoy reliving some of those experiences through the creativity of the Detroit Historical Society.” “The Draft was a moment of pride for the whole city of Detroit,” said Chris Moyer, Senior Director, Communications and Public Affairs for Visit Detroit, “Visit Detroit was pleased to play a part in bringing it back to life in a small way at the Detroit Historical Museum.”

The new exhibit will open on Saturday, Aug. 24, and fans are invited to check out the exhibit before the Lions final preseason game.

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.