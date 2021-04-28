New Detroit Police Department facility to honor Benny Napoleon

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is honoring Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon in the wake of his death from COVID-19.

Napoleon once served as Detroit Police Chief and headed up the gang squad. He retired as Chief in 2001 and went on to serve as Wayne County Sheriff from 2009 until his death in December 2020.

Duggan says in talking with Chief James Craig, they discussed naming the city's new training center and organized crime and gang intelligence facility for Napoleon. It will be the Benny N. Napoleon Intelligence and Training Center.

The new name has already been approved by City Council. It will be dedicated later this year.

Both Council President Brenda Jones and Detroit Police Chief James Craig spoke of Napoleon at the announcement.

The city purchased the property on Oakman Boulevard from FOCUS Hope for $1 million.