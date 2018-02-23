New diet trends: How do they measure up?

(WXYZ) - There seems to be no shortage of diet trends these days, but how do they stack up? We asked Grace Derocha to show us what she thinks is the good and the bad. She's been a registered dietician for 17 years. She's also a health coach for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Derocha says one of the most popular diets is the ketogenic diet. She says it consists of very high fats and very low carbs.

"There's not very much I like about this diet because it's really restrictive. I like that people are getting some results, but worry about the long term."

As for the bad? She says, "Anytime that someone has to cut out fruit or beans lentils .. oatmeal, things that have high fiber, a lot of nutrition .. can't feel good long term." Another popular diet is the Whole 30 diet. "It's definitely popular .. there's a succinct time frame of 30 days.. and the whole part of that .. is whole foods," says Derocha.