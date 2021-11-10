New district lines approved in Oakland County

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Commission approved a new map Tuesday night that will be used to elect county officials for the next decade.

The bipartisan vote weighed in at 14 to 7.

Three Republicans joined all 11 Democrats on the board to approve the change.

A reduction and reshaping of the voting districts will cut two commission seats. The board will go from the current 21 members down to 19.

County Executive Dave Coulter says it will save about $1 million a year and bring Oakland County's commission more in line with neighboring counties.

Oakland County voters will see the changes in their districts come election time in 2022.

“There’s a number of criteria that goes into this: equal population, trying to minimize community breaks and making sure you don’t break precincts,” Oakland County Commissioner David WoodWard said. “Oakland County has put these maps up as we are considering them, so the public can see them."

Woodward says public input and comment is very much valued and plays an important role in this process.