A new documentary is being released that covers the memorial swim in honor of the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

Watch below: The trailer for the "We Finished Their Journey" documentary

New documentary highlights memorial swim completing Edmund Fitzgerald's journey

Last year marked the 50th annivesrary of the wreck, and the new film highlights a 411-mile journey where swimmers finished the Fitzgerald's journey.

It's titled "We Finished Their Journey: the story of the Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Swim" and covers the 70 swimmers who finished the journey in 17 different stages.

The swim started July 26, 2025, over the Edmund Fitzgerald, and finished in Detroit. It took more than a month to finish.

There will be a screening at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Watch below: Swimmers to complete Edmund Fitzgerald's final journey 50 years later

Swimmers to complete Edmund Fitzgerald's final journey 50 years later

“This film tells the story of a remarkable journey, completed by good people for all the right reasons. These athletes pushed their personal limits to write a new chapter in the legacy of the Edmund Fitzgerald that memorializes the 29-crew members who perished.” Says Event Director, Jim “the Shark” Dreyer “The release of We Finished Their Journey' is indeed a proud day for the swimmers and for me as the event organizer. We are most pleased that the families of the lost crew will have this film as another way to keep memories of their loved ones alive”.

“This has been quite a project. I’ve never had so many moving parts in all of the documentaries I’ve produced” says Executive Producer and Director Corey Adkins, “in essence you’ll be getting over 20 completely different stories from dozens of different people…and Jim, well…you’ll see what he goes through, I’ll just say he had quite a month”. He added, “You’d think watching over 70 swimmers for all those miles would be boring…well that wasn’t the fact, and you’re in for a treat”.