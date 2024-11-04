The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy released new drone video showing off the construction on Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park over the weekend.

The massive park along the Detroit Riverfront – west of Downtown Detroit – is scheduled to open in the fall of 2025.

See the drone video below

New drone video shows ongoing construction at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park

Construction began on the park in 2022 with the groundbreaking, and the 22-acre park will connect the east riverfront to the west riverfront, including from Belle Isle to the new park and the new Southwest Greenway.

It will feature a Delta Dental Play Garden, an expansive lawn for programs, a water garden, a sport house with basketball courts and much more.

In the latest update from June 2024 on the Riverfront Conservancy's website, officials say they made "significant progress" throughout the park.

That includes the completion of Monstrum play structures – including a fox, bird, Fort Wayne Tot Lot, big mouth bass, otter and beaver.

Throughout the summer, they said the will finish shaping the site and expected planting to begin in the fall.

You can learn more about the project in the video below