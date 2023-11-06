Watch Now
New Edition announces Las Vegas residency after touring for 2 years

Dates starting in late February
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Ricky Bell, from left, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition pose in the press room during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Barclays Center in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:08 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 08:08:46-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — R&B group New Edition will bring their New Jack Swing tunes dating back 40 years to Las Vegas early next year.

The Grammy-nominated sextet announced Monday that "New Edition: Las Vegas" will kick off Feb. 28.

The group confirmed six residency shows at the Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater, where acts like Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie and Brad Paisley have taken the stage.

New Edition consists of Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and Ricky Bell.

DeVoe says the band heard fans countless requests - particularly through social media - for them to perform in Sin City.

