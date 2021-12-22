New electric vehicle battery testing facility to be built in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — With more than 1,000 locations, TÜV SÜD will have an EV battery testing facility in Auburn Hills. According to a press release, “TÜV SÜD North America Transportation Electrification Laboratory will be a custom-built facility specifically designed to meet never-before-seen challenges.”

TÜV SÜD is partnering up with Cunningham-Limp for this project. “As electric vehicles become the future of the automotive industry, Auburn Hills is laser-focused on being the corporate address for those companies seeking to advance these technologies in support of a greener economy,” says Mayor Kevin McDaniel.

The testing facility is set to be a fundamental resource as the auto industry starts to transform on behalf of the EV wave. The release mentions that “the lab will staff well-paying jobs consisting of highly educated engineers and skilled technicians.”

The release states that construction will begin shortly after the and the estimated completion date is Spring of 2023.

