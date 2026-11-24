DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit community organization is taking over an entire hotel this holiday weekend to provide shelter, resources, and hope for 800 people experiencing housing insecurity — including hundreds of children.

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New Era Detroit's Hotels for the Homeless initiative has helped more than 10,000 people since it launched in 2021, when the group could only afford to book 40 rooms for a single night.

LaTonya Moore attended last year's event with her six children after exhausting nearly every other option.

"Absolutely, absolutely. Like I said, I had run out of a lot of options. I've been trying to get into a shelter for a long time," Moore said.

Moore and her children arrived living out of a truck that was not working properly. New Era Detroit helped them secure housing — and they left with a new vehicle.

"Which was very awesome because like I told you we were living in my vehicle which wasn't properly working so you know they they blessed us with a new car," Moore said.

Founder Isiah "Zeek" Williams said the weekend is about more than just a roof over someone's head.

"It's one thing for people to come off the street, be able to take a shower, be able to lay in a bed, you know? Not be able to worry about some of the world's troubles for an entire weekend — just giving people that dignity," Williams said.

The weekend will include food, clothing, and resources connecting attendees to housing and job opportunities. Williams said raising awareness is just as important as the direct services provided.

"Our goal is with this program, of course, to help out as many people as we possibly can, but also bring awareness, right? And you know, push for others to do more too as well," Williams said.

With hundreds of children expected to attend, organizers have also planned activities to give kids a chance to just be kids.

"We've got gaming trucks coming, we're going to have a whole bunch of different games and activities for the kids while they're here, so they can be kids," Williams said.

Moore said the event reflects a reality that is often misunderstood.

"Being homeless is not always just a choice or something that happens because a person failed to try — sometimes it's actually just a situation that a person can't overcome by their self. So with organizations and people like Zeek and his whole team, we need that," Moore said.

The weekend is made possible by sponsors and volunteers. Those interested in getting involved or donating can visit donorbox.org/hotels-for-the-homeless-program.

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