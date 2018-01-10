New exhibit at Automotive Hall of Fame celebrates iconic engineer Roy Lunn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - A brand new exhibit opening this week at the Automotive Hall of Fame in Dearborn will celebrate an iconic engineer.

On Jan. 12, an exhibit celebrating the life and accomplishments of Roy Lunn, who died last year, will open.

Lunn, who died in August at the age of 92, helped design the Ford GT and unibody Jeep Cherokee. He was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2016.

The exhibit will include artifacts from his career and a video montage featuring induction tribute clips and his induction speech.

There will also be three vehicles that were some of Lunn's greatest accomplishments: A replica 1968 GT40 MKI, a 1984 Jeep Cherokee and the first SCCA Sports Renault Race Car.

The exhibit will be inside the lobby of the Automotive Hall of Fame next to the Henry Ford Museum. It's open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday and will be on display through April 1.

