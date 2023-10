Detroit's favorite pop company, Faygo, launched a new flavor based on a favorite frozen treat.

Faygo Dreamin – Orange Creme tastes like an orange creamsicle. The pop will come in 20- and 24-ounce bottles and is caffeine-free.

The company is celebrating the launch of the new pop with the Never Stop Dreamin' campaign and they will have giveaways like shirts, hats, sleep masks and candles on Faygo's social media pages.

The pop is available to purchase now.