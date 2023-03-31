Shawarma fries, seafood mac; Here's the full list of new food at Comerica Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Comerica Park’s 2023 season is sure to be a tasty one with new, enhanced food and beverage options and concessions experiences.
This season at Comerica Park, the Tigers are partnering with several Detroit small businesses, including Bert’s Marketplace, Breadless, Green Dot Stables, Taqueria El Rey, The Lobster Food Truck and Yum Village.
Atwater Brewery and the Tigers have also partnered for a "D Light" collaboration, bringing a new craft beer to the park this season.
Menu items from Green Dot Stables will be available to purchase in the Meijer Market outside Section 143. Mexican fare from Taqueria El Rey’s will be available for purchase in the Miller Lite Market near Section 149. Signature items from Bert’s Marketplace will be available inside the Brushfire Grill.
Rotating throughout the season, select menu items from Breadless, The Lobster Food Truck and Yum Village will available in the Comerica Park concourse.
Check out the following list of food, beverage and concessions items that will be available for Comerica Park’s 2023 season:
Green Dot Stables: Meijer Market (Section 143)
- Cheeseburger Slider – All-beef patty topped with American cheese, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions
- Bacon Cheeseburger Slider – All-beef patty topped with American cheese, bacon, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions
- Hot Brown Slider – Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and Mornay sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Slider – Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese spread and celery shavings
- Regular Fry – Shoestring French fries finished with kosher salt
- Truffle and Herb Fry – Shoestring French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy
- Kale Salad – Kale, tricolored quinoa, shallots, and lemon vinaigrette dressing
Taqueria El Ray: Miller Lite Market (Section 149)
- Tacos – Corn tortilla filled with choice of steak, chorizo or bean and topped with onions, cilantro with jalapeno salsa
- Sonoran Hot Dog – Bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and jalapeno salsa
- Charcoal Grilled Chicken – Charcoal-grilled half-chicken with adobo rub and red salsa on the side
Comerica Big Cat Court
National Coney Island (local)
- Grilled Chicken Hani – Pita filled with grilled chicken breast, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Coney Dog Snap Dog topped with Coney Chili, mustard, and onions
Shawarma Fry
- French fries topped with marinated chicken, garlic sauce, romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and hummus
Little Caesars Pizza
- Super Slices available in pepperoni or cheese
Detroit 75 Kitchen
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls and Shawarma Eggrolls
Bert’s Marketplace: Section 133
- Spicy Red Hot: Spicy sausage topped with onions and served on a fresh bun
- Barbecue Nachos: Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, barbecue sauce, chives, sour cream, and choice of protein (chicken or pulled pork)
- Ribs: half-slab of Bert’s Famous Ribs served with coleslaw and mac-and-cheese
Fat Rooster: Blue Moon Bistro (Section 151)
- Chicken & Biscuits – Two pieces of fried chicken with house-made Fat Rooster marinade. Served with two biscuits dipped in honey butter
Rotating Pop-Up Series: Section 116
The Lobster Food Truck
- Seafood Mac & Cheese: Macaroni and cheese complete with both crab and shrimp
Breadless
- Buckwild – Roasted chicken, pork bacon, truffle buttermilk ranch, Buffalo hot sauce, white cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet pickles, and arugula wrapped in Swiss chard
- Spicy Chick(pea) – Warm, smashed falafel, spicy vegan aioli, pickled turnips, Arabic pickles, tomatoes, and onions wrapped in turnip green and collard green
Yum Village
- Naan Jerk Chicken Tacos – Jerk chicken (marinated in Lemon Pepper Jerk and finished on a wood-smoke grill) topped with pickled cabbage and served on fresh naan bread
All Tuesday home games will be “313 Value Games,” featuring $19 lower-level tickets, $3 bottled water and fountain drinks, $1 chips and $3 hot dogs. Chevy Sunday Kids Days will return with the Meijer Sunday Family Value Deal starting at $79. The deal includes four upper-level tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain drinks. Ticket packages for lower-level tickets start at $99 for a family of four and includes four fountain drinks and four hot dogs.