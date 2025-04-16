New food storage regulations begin as Isle Royale National Park opens for 2025 season

ISLE ROYALE NATIONAL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Isle Royale National Park officially opened for the 2025 season on Wednesday, and National Park Service staff are reminding people about new food storage regulations.

According to the NPS, the new regulations are aimed at protecting wildlife and visitors.

Food storage refers to food, trash, scented items, cooking supplies and utensils and fish.

According to the National Park Service, animal-resistant containers are now required for overnight camping. You can check a list of approved containers, also known as bear-resistant, here.

Park staff will also be implementing food storage lockers at every campground throughout Isle Royale.

To be within food storage compliance, campers, backpackers and paddlers should store items in the container while camping, and if in a shelter, keep the container in a shelter. If in a tent site, place it in a food storage locker.

"For cross-country campers, and for those camping in a campground where food storage lockers have yet to be installed, hang container 12 feet high, 6 feet from tree trunk. If unable to hang, secure container to a boulder, log, or tree 200 feet from camp. Boaters are instructed to secure their items in their boat’s cabin or within a secured animal-resistant container or cooler," the NPS said.