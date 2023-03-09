New initiative pays citizens, community groups, up to $700K a year to help prevent crime in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The city of Detroit has long debated the use of Shotspotter, a technology that alerts police when a gunshot goes off. But during Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's State of the City Address, community activists said they needed more.

“This shot spotter is great, but you need something more. That’s after the gun has been fired. You need me, I’m a shot-stopper," one activist said.

Now, a pilot program is being launched with that exact concept. The city is investing 10 million dollars in the program with activist sable to receive up to $700,000 in performance grants.

"If they beat the city-wide trend by 10% they get a performance bonus," Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison said.

The first round of organizations to receive the grant will be selected by July 1. Pastor Mo, a familiar face to many in Detroit, plans to apply.

"I don't think anybody wants to die," he said. "I don't think they are already committed to murder. If they get to where they can care about their own life, they can care about someone else's life."

Sandra Turner-Handy, known for her work in the 9th precinct, is excited about the opportunity to have the funds to fuel her activism.

"We are all committed to making this a safe community. Our residents deserve to walk their communities without fear," Sandra said.