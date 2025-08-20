New Kroger chips include flavors like Pigs in a Blanket, Buffalo Wings & more

Before football season kicks off, Kroger announced a new line of Kroger brand chips featuring game-day flavors.

According to Kroger, the "Champion Chip Collection" comes in three different flavors. The are:



Pigs in a Blanket: The ultimate bite-size snack reimagined in a classic potato chip, packed with the savory flavors of hot dog, buttery pastry and a hint of mustard.

Mozzarella Sticks: These golden, crispy chips are bursting with the cheesy flavor of classic mozzarella sticks, complete with notes of buttery breading and a touch of marinara magic.

Buffalo Wing: Bringing all the heat to game day, these rippled chips pack an unbeatable buffalo-flavored punch – no wet napkins or saucy fingers required.

"The Champion Chip Collection transforms customer-favorite football season flavors into can't-miss snacks that really are 'all that and a bag of chips,'" Kroger Group Vice President of Center Store Merchandising Mike Murphy said in a statement. "Whether enjoying the game at home, heading to a stadium tailgate or gathering under the Friday night lights, we're looking forward to helping customers tackle their game day plans with these exclusive, limited-time flavors."

The chip collection will be available at Kroger while supplies last.