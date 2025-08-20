Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Kroger chips include flavors like Pigs in a Blanket, Buffalo Wings & more

Kroger Announces All-New Champion Chip Collection to Kick Off Football Season.
Before football season kicks off, Kroger announced a new line of Kroger brand chips featuring game-day flavors.

According to Kroger, the "Champion Chip Collection" comes in three different flavors. The are:

  • Pigs in a Blanket: The ultimate bite-size snack reimagined in a classic potato chip, packed with the savory flavors of hot dog, buttery pastry and a hint of mustard.
  • Mozzarella Sticks: These golden, crispy chips are bursting with the cheesy flavor of classic mozzarella sticks, complete with notes of buttery breading and a touch of marinara magic.
  • Buffalo Wing: Bringing all the heat to game day, these rippled chips pack an unbeatable buffalo-flavored punch – no wet napkins or saucy fingers required.

"The Champion Chip Collection transforms customer-favorite football season flavors into can't-miss snacks that really are 'all that and a bag of chips,'" Kroger Group Vice President of Center Store Merchandising Mike Murphy said in a statement. "Whether enjoying the game at home, heading to a stadium tailgate or gathering under the Friday night lights, we're looking forward to helping customers tackle their game day plans with these exclusive, limited-time flavors."

The chip collection will be available at Kroger while supplies last.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

