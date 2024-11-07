New law in Michigan helps protect snowplow drivers & prevent accidents this winter

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WXYZ) — Winter is just around the corner. This year, there is a new law on the books to protect snowplow drivers and people driving in icy conditions.

If you break the law you could get a ticket. It was signed over the summer and took effect immediately, so this is the first winter this law will be in effect.

"Does this new law make you feel safer?" I asked Shawncey Walker, maintenance worker with the Road Commission for Oakland County.

“Actually it does, as far as we can keep the public away from us, let us work, excellent," Shawncey said.

Shawncey has been plowing roads for the last 32 years. He's seen it all, including drivers creeping up from behind him.

“You be wondering why are they doing it? You know what I am saying when they need to be further away from the vehicle so we can all work in a safe manor, they can travel in a safe manor," Shawncey said.

A new law is aimed at changing that, and give space to drivers.

The law states drivers cannot follow a snowplow by more than 200 feet. However, there are exceptions. For example, you can pass a snowplow. But when you're at a stop, drivers need to stay 20 feet away from the plow.

I asked Craig Bryson with the Road Commission what the most important points of this new law are that drivers need to know.

“Well number one it is for their safety," Craig said. "This law was created because there were too many people crashing into the back of salt trucks, they estimate at 55 miles an hour it takes you over 200 feet to stop safely behind another vehicle.”

To give you an idea how far apart 200 feet away is, the truck in the photo above are 200 feet apart. If you end up not following this law, it could cost you since it's considered a civil infraction.

“That means you can get up to 100 dollar ticket if you are caught doing this," Craig said.

But as I found out from talking to people, $100 is quite the fine.

“I think that might be a little too much, I’d say like 50 dollars give or take, right? I think a 100 dollars is a little steep," said Ken Kashat from West Bloomfield.

"It seems excessive, but I think once people get the hang of it and get used to the measure, get used to the fine, they’ll wise up," said Detroiter Carlton McAfee.

Even though $100 might sound like a lot, the people I did speak to told me they thought the law was a good idea to keep everyone safe while driving in bad weather.

“Stay back, if they in the way, if there is a lot of snow you might be good for the city.. staying back," said Southfield resident Coley Maxwell.

This law only applies when the plows have their operating lights on and are actively working to clear the roads.