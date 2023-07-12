New law lessens penalty for unreported deer harvests, removes jail time component

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday that lessens the punishment for a Michigan hunter who fails to report a deer harvest within 72 hours of a kill.

The policy, proposed in February by Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint, enacts a one-time fine of $150, shooting down the threat of a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $50 to $500 fine or both.

"It’s important that Michigan continue to preserve our hunting heritage," Cherry said in a statement released Tuesday by the governor's office. "I’m happy that SB 52 will ensure that our hunters will not be subject to undue penalties."

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources updated its deer reporting system last year, requiring hunters to record their harvests online at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport or through the DNR's mobile app.

In previous years, the DNR sent out mail surveys to estimate harvests, but declining response rates prompted the digital development and 72-hour time frame, directing sportsmen to use the internet to input their kill tag license number, date of birth and the location of the harvest.

The "network" of locations compiled by the mandatory reporting meant "better overall management recommendations for Michigan’s deer population," the DNR's Chad Stewart said last fall in a release.

Shortly after the rollout of the new regulations, Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, spearheaded legislation to blunt the penalty for forgetting to report — similarly removing the misdemeanor charge with a one-time, $150 fine.

But Whitmer vetoed the bill in the fall, saying it lost its "original intent" after an amendment stifled the ability of the Natural Resource Commission to "collect timely, high-quality information on deer harvests, hindering the state's ability to scientifically manage our deer population."

In her veto letter, though, Whitmer left the deer blind open for future bills, saying she looked forward to "continued conversations on how we can decriminalize the failure to report deer harvests."

In a bipartisan vote, the legislature's second shot at lowering the penalty passed with enough support to take immediate effect prior to Nov. 15 — opening day in Michigan for firearm deer hunting season.

"We thank the legislature and governor for getting this done," said Michigan United Conservation Clubs Chief Executive Officer Amy Trotter, also in a statement from the Governor's Office. "We need to be sure we aren’t creating unnecessary burdens for hunters, who fund conservation."

Last month, the DNR approved a number of regulations for the 2023-25 deer hunting seasons, including restrictions on four-point antlers under the deer combo license in a number of counties and the removal of a chronic wasting zone in the Upper Peninsula.

