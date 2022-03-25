New law makes PTs, OTs & trainers mandatory reporters after Nassar abuse

(AP) — Physical and occupational therapists, and athletic trainers are now required to report suspected child abuse or neglect under a new Michigan law that follows the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week signed the legislation.

It comes more than four years after the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University sports doctor was sentenced to a virtual life sentence for his conviction on child pornography charges and sexually abusing athletes.

Several athletes testified during victim impact statements in 2018 that over the course of Nassar’s more than two decades of sexual abuse they told adults what was happening, including athletic trainers, and it went unreported.