New-look Church's Chicken opening Friday in Highland Park with free food for a year for first guests

(WXYZ) — A new-look Church's Chicken will open Friday morning in highland Park with free chicken for a year for some customers.

Located at 15101 Woodward, the restaurant will have a modern, reimagined look with the same quality food and flavor.

Doors open to the public at 10 a.m., and the first 45 guests will get a coupon book with free chicken sandwiches and three-piece meals to be used over the next year. It's valued at $250.

Customers can start lining up at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The company will also donate 20% of its grand opening profits to the Highland Park Jets Cheerleading Squad, to help fundraise their trip to the national competition in Florida.

“This is an exciting time for Church’s Chicken as we continue to refresh our Michigan restaurants with even bolder Texas-inspired design,” said Sam Askar, CEO of QSR Group. “We can’t wait for our guests to experience the same Down-Home Flavor at our new, upgraded Highland Park location that has been enjoyed nationwide for nearly 70 years.”

