New Michigan grant program to provide every full-time childcare professional a $1,000 bonus

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a $350 million grant program that aims to support childcare businesses and provide bonuses for thousands of childcare professionals.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Child Care Stabilization Grant will provide $1,000 bonuses to every full-time childcare professional.

“Childcare is the backbone of a strong economy and childcare professionals and programs go above and beyond every day to care for our kids, helping them learn and grow in a safe environment,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “I was proud to put childcare businesses and professionals first in the bipartisan budget I signed in September. By bringing both parties together, we were able to put Michiganders first and deliver every childcare professional a $1,000 bonus in recognition of their incredible sacrifices over the last 18 months, expand low or no-cost care to 105,000 kids, and help providers improve their programs. Countless working parents rely on childcare, and without the tireless, often thankless work of providers and professionals, working families would not be able to get back to work and pursue their potential. With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities.”

Applications are now open for the program. Licensed childcare providers are eligible to apply and can click here for more information. According to the press release, childcare professionals will be awarded bonuses directly from their employer and do not need to apply.