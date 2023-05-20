New Michigan law expands eligibility for military tuition assistance

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined National Guard members, their families and state lawmakers Saturday to sign legislation that will benefit military families.

The legislation expands the Michigan National Guard state tuition assistance program eligibility for spouses and dependents.

“[Saturday’s] bipartisan bill will lower the cost of higher education for spouses and children of Michigan National Guard members,” Governor Whitmer said. “I am proud that we can work across the aisle to support our service members and their families who put their lives on the line to keep us safe and stand tall for our values and freedom. As Michiganders, we will have their backs.”

Tuition assistance helps with recruiting, retention and the overall quality of life for the Guard members and their families.

“Since the program’s inception, over 6,000 guard members have benefited from MINGSTAP and now thousands of eligible spouses and dependents will have the same opportunity to earn a tuition-free degree or professional certificate,” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said. “[Saturday’s] announcement by Gov. Whitmer signals Michigan is serious about supporting military families who have made significant sacrifices on behalf of our state and nation.”

House Bill 4199 expands eligibility for tuition assistance to spouses and dependents of National Guard members and boosts the funding cap from $10 million to $15 million.

“With the signing of HB 4199 into law, National Guard families in Michigan will have the flexibility to use the education benefits that they have earned,” state Representative Jennifer Conlin said. “The law will fulfill a dual purpose: directly providing opportunities to service member spouses and dependents and tackling the challenge of recruitment and retention head-on through the offering of this incentive.”

The Michigan National Guard Tuition Assistance Program provides financial assistance for service members attending any public or private college, university, vocational school, technical school or trade school in the state.