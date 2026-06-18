New Michigan license plates honor 5 historically Black sororities and fraternities

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is introducing new license plates to honor five historically Black sororities and fraternities.

The specialty plates feature logos from Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma and Zeta Phi Beta.

The plates, which Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan state Sen. Sarah Anthony announced on Thursday, honor the legacy of cultural impact of five organizations in the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that Michigan is offering plates for five historically Black Greek-letter organizations,” Benson said in a statement. “From their earliest days to today, these organizations have made a powerful impact in Michigan and beyond as champions of civic engagement, community service, equality, and excellence. Now, members of the participating fraternities and sororities can display their membership with pride.”

State of Michigan

State of Michigan

State of Michigan

State of Michigan

State of Michigan

The plates can be ordered on the state’s website through the special organization and collector license plate program.

Members of the organizations can buy the plates for $25 by downloading the Application for Special Organization License Plate form, filling it out and returning it by mail or in person to a branch office. The Michigan Vehicle Code requires drivers to be a member of the organization to order a special plate. The plate numbers are five characters long and can’t be personalized.

Collector plates can be purchased for $10 by the public for display only and can’t be used for vehicle registration. To buy a collector plate, download and fill out the online form and return it by mail.

“The establishment of these organizations was an act of courage, and a commitment to uplifting one another in a time of few opportunities and many barriers. Their missions are more important than ever,” Anthony said in a statement. “Now, members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.; Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.; and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. can order license plates that display their membership, and the enduring commitment to civic engagement, community and service, and above all, educational advancement.”