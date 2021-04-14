New Motor City Car Crawl summer festival will showcase new vehicles, help support businesses

DETROIT (WXYZ) — You’ve heard of a pub crawl, but how about a car crawl?

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association and the Downtown Detroit Partnership are teaming up to host an all-new summer event: the Motor City Car Crawl, which will be held August 5 through August 8.

“Our goal is to create an event in conjunction with the DDP that focuses on raising funds for local children’s charities, while showing off some of the latest cars and trucks,” said Rod Alberts, executive director, DADA, in a press release. “It has been some time since we’ve been able to have an event like this and we believe that the Motor City Car Crawl will benefit both the local charities and local businesses as well."

Organizers say the walkable, city-wide festival will showcase new vehicles across six downtown parks. Visitors can enjoy family entertainment and food trucks while they attend the car crawl.

Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership, says he also hopes people take this opportunity to help support local.

"We have a number of businesses that have really been very significantly impacted, especially throughout the city. My hope is that those that are coming will not just enjoy the food trucks and beverage carts that we will have in the public spaces, but actually stay for a lunch or a dinner or come early for a breakfast," said Larson.

On August 7, there will also be a ticketed outdoor charity event with live entertainment and food aimed at raising money for eight Detroit children’s charities including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and the Judson Center.

“The DADA and the DDP have long been committed to supporting charities in metro Detroit and they recognize that community organizations have been hit particularly hard during this pandemic,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in a press release. “I'm grateful to Rod Alberts and Eric Larson for their leadership in creating this wonderful charity event that will benefit those in our community who need our support.”

The Motor City Car Crawl vehicle displays and entertainment are free during the weekend. Tickets and more details on the August 7 charity event will be announced at a later date.