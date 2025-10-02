New nightclub & lounge Ora set to open in Downtown Detroit

A new nightclub in Downtown Detroit is set to open later this month in the historic Bankers Trust Building.

ORA Detroit, located at 205 W. Congrss St., will host its grand opening weekend on Friday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, oct. 11.

It's a concept from Mario Camaj, who also operates Tallulah Wine Bar & Bistro in Birmingham, BESA in Downtown Detroit, ZANA in Birmingham and the new Franklin Oyster Bar & Eastery as a hospitality partner.

Ora Detroit

“ORA Detroit is designed to be Detroit’s premier gathering place — a space that evolves throughout the day and night, offering the energy of a luxury nightclub alongside the warmth of a restaurant and lounge,” Camaj said in a statement. “It’s a destination where people can celebrate, connect and experience the best of Detroit hospitality.”

On Thusdays and Fridays, there will be live music and shareable plates starting at 4 p.m. before shifting to a nightclub experience at 9 p.m.

Saturday will begin with brunch and sports on the 17-foot-by-8-foot LED screen, with rotating DJs in the afternoon and then a nightclub at 5 p.m.

Sunday will have a relaxed brunch starting at 11 a.m. with Lions games on the TV.

Ora Detroit

“Even before our official opening, we’re receiving requests for weddings, holiday celebrations and private corporate bookings during the Detroit Auto Show,” ORA Detroit Director of Operations Michael Soyad said in a statement. “The demand shows just how excited people are to experience ORA. We will also host celebrations throughout the year, including Halloween, Thanksgiving Eve and New Year’s Eve.”